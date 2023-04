PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — East Peoria is still unbeaten in Mid-Illini Conference baseball.

Brayden Foster struck out ten hitters in 6.2 innings to lead the conference-leading Raiders to a 3-1 win at Dunlap. Landen Hidden got the final out in the seventh for the save as the Raiders improved to 14-3 (6-0 in M-I).

Elsewhere Morton, Washington, Canton, Illini Bluffs, Eureka and Tremont also won in baseball. Metamora blanked Normal Community in softball, 2-0.

Enjoy the highlights.