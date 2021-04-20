Prep Sports Recap for April 20, 2021: Legendary Coach Retires, Volleyball Teams Grab League Titles

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Legendary Eureka High School basketball coach Tim Meiss is calling it a career.

Meiss is retiring after a 44-year coaching career, the last 36 at EHS. He won over 600 career games.

Normal West won a three-set thriller at Normal Community to earn a share of the Big 12 Conference volleyball title. West, Community and Champaign Central share the regular season championship ahead of this weekend’s conference tournament.

U-High avenged an earlier loss to Spring Sacred Heart-Griffin with a two-set win to move into the title match of the Central State 8 volleyball tournament. The Pioneers will face Rochester for the title.

Metamora clinched at least a share of the Mid-Illini Conference volleyball title Tuesday. The Redbirds win coupled with Limestone’s victory over Morton means the Redbirds can do no worse than share the league championship.

Metamora can win the M-I title outright with a win Thursday at Canton.

Enjoy the highlights.

