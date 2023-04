PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ethan Eberle struck out 14 and threw a two-hit shutout as Normal Community won at Normal West, 3-0, to sweep the season series from its crosstown rival on Thursday.

Rain wiped out most of the high school sports schedule in central Illinois. Peoria Christian and Brimfield-Elmwood also won baseball games while Normal Community won softball and soccer games.

Enjoy the highlights.