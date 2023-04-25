PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ali Ince had another big day on the track.

The Normal Community junior won the 400, 800 and 1600 meter races, then anchored the winning 4×400 relay to lead the Iron to Intercity girls track and field meet at Bloomington High School on Tuesday. Senior Alex Sohn won the shot put and discus to lead Normal Community to the boys Intercity title.

Elsewhere: Dunlap beat Morton 5-4 to move into sole possession of first place in the Mid Illini Conference tennis standings. Illini BLuffs baseball and Notre Dame soccer were among the other winners.

Enjoy the highlights.