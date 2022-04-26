PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal West dominated the relays and took home the boys team title at the Intercity Track and Field meet at Bloomington High School on Tuesday.

U-High and Normal Community shared the girls team title.

Charlie Nolan led the charge for the Normal West boys with wins in the 100-and-200 meter races plus the long jump.

U-High’s Anna Barr won the 100-and-300 meter hurdles races and the 100 meter dash. Normal Community’s Ali Ince won the 400, 800 and 1600 meters and ran the anchor leg on the winning 4×400 meter relay.

Bloomington, Normal West and Normal Community won Big 12 baseball games. While East Peoria, Metamora, Morton, Pekin and Pontiac were softball winners.

Morton and Dunlap won girls soccer matches to remain unbeaten in Mid-Illini Conference play.

Enjoy the highlights.