PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Slater Wilcox threw a complete game three-hitter as Eureka won at Tremont, 4-2, in a key Heart of Illinois Conference baseball game on Wednesday.

The Hornets improved to 18-2 on the season and won their ninth conference game without a defeat. Tremont (15-4, 8-1 in HOIC) tied the game 2-2 in the third before the Hornets grabbed the lead with a two-run rally in the fourth.

Washington, Morton, Dunlap, Pekin, Notre Dame and Brimfield-Elmwood were among the other baseball winners Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Richwoods seniors Kyley Bair and Nakiza Williams signed with the Eureka College women’s wrestling program. They are the first girls from Peoria’s Public School District 150 to sign to wrestle in college.