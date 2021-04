PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Richwoods is off to a 3-0 start after a 9-0 win over Normal West in the Big 12 Conference baseball opener on Tuesday.

The host Knights got six scoreless innings from pitcher Nick Hainline. Bloomington beat Danville to win its conference opener.

Mid-Illini Conference softball winners were Canton, East Peoria, Pekin and Limestone in league openers Tuesday.

The Metamora girls and Dunlap boys were winners in a track meet at Dunlap.

Enjoy the highlights.