PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Slater Wilcox had a key three-run double and was the winning pitcher as host Eureka beat Tremont, 6-3, in a showdown of top baseball teams in the Heart of Illinois Conference on Wednesday.

Washington beat Pekin, 15-4, while Morton beat Metamora, 5-2, in Mid-Illini Conference play. The puts the Panthers alone in first place in the conference.

Metamora and Bloomington Central Catholic were among the softball winners.

Enjoy the highlights.