PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Freshman Nora Johnson tossed a four-hit shutout as Metamora beat East Peoria 1-0 in a key Mid-Illini Conference softball match-up at Eastside Centre on Thursday.

With the win, Metamora (8-1) slides past East Peoria (7-1) in the league standings. EP won the first matchup between the teams earlier this month.

Elsewhere: Washington’s Brooklyn Ogden had 12 strikeouts in a 2-0 win at Limestone in softball. East Peoria beat Limestone in baseball, 13-7.

Enjoy the highlights.