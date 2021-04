PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Jesse Courtney belted a grand slam and was the winning pitcher in Normal West’s 4-2 win over Richwoods in Big 12 baseball played at the Corn Crib Thursday night.

Pekin, Morton, Metamora and Normal Community were among the soccer winners.

Enjoy the highlights (and the look back at NFL Draft hopefuls Kendrick Green of Peoria and Washington’s Christian Uphoff from their high school football days).