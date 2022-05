PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The second annual Morton Distance Gala took to the track Saturday night with some of the top high school runners in the state.

In baseball, Normal Community, Morton and Peoria Christian pick up victories.

In softball, East Peoria and Normal West split a doubleheader. And the Washington soccer and Washington boys lacrosse teams also were winners.

Enjoy the highlights!