PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Kierston McCoy belted two homers and was the winning pitcher for host Illini Bluffs in an 8-0 win over Farmington on Monday.

East Peoria, Metamora, IVC, and Pontiac also won softball games on Monday.

Brandon Coates tossed a no-hitter and struck out 12 for the Illini Bluffs baseball team in 5-0 win over Athens. Washington, Morton, Metamora and Dunlap won Mid-Illini Conference openers on Monday.

Tremont, El Paso-Gridley and Brimfield also won baseball games Monday. Dunlap beat Normal Community, 12-5 in boys lacrosse.

Enjoy the highlights.