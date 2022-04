PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Taylor Freeman scored with seven minutes left in the game as Washington rallied for a 1-1 draw at Dunlap in a key Mid-Illini Conference girls soccer match-up Tuesday.

Morton beat Pekin, 7-2, in another Mid-Illini soccer game.

East Peoria, Washington, Pekin and Illini Bluffs were among the softball winners on Tuesday. Normal Community, Bloomington, Metamora, Morton, Brimfield, Peoria Christian and Midwest Central were among the baseball winners.

Enjoy the highlights.