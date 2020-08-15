Prep Sports Recap for Aug. 14, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Metamora girls golf team opened the area high school sports season with a dual-meet win over Macomb at Metamora Fields Golf Course Friday.

Hannah Heiden shot a 42 and her playing partner Brooke Drier added a 43 in the 177-186 win over Macomb. Kerri Troutt’s 45 and Taylor Whitaker’s 47 also helped the Redbirds to their first win of the season.

Macomb’s Lily Vardaman was the medalist with a 41.

This week marked the return of high school sporting events in Illinois for the first time since March.

In other high school sports news, Manual athletic director Tim Kenny announced longtime Rams football coach Ed Cagle has retired. He was planning on coaching one final season and announcing his retirement at the end of the calendar year Kenny said, but prep football has been moved to the spring this school year.