PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The tee shirts say “unfinished business.”

The Metamora volleyball seniors know when needs to be finished. The Redbirds have fallen a win short of state appearances in each of the past two years.

“We ‘ve been just one game or one point away from going to state. This year we are holding ourselves to an even higher expectation,” said senior Izzy Vanderschraaf. “That’s why we are wearing ‘Unfinished Business’ because inside we all know that we can make it there if we push ourselves hard enough.”

Metamora has won consecutive sectional titles only to suffer heartbreaking losses in the super-sectional in both 2021 and 2022.

“Two years in a row we have come very close, final eight. Three sets both times,” said senior Esma Frieden. “Our goal now is to make it to (state tournament host) Redbird Arena. It would be a great way to finish off my senior year, our senior year. This program — we’ll fight for it.”

High school volleyball games begin around the state Aug. 21.

Meanhile, East Peoria had the highest finish of an area team competing at the Redbird-Raider Invite at Weibring Golf Club on Tuesday.

The Raiders finished fourth. U-High took fifth.

