Prep Sports Recap for Aug. 16, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — High school football teams say practice is getting a little more intense now that games are next week.

Perhaps it’s because this is the first full week of padded practices.

And high school golf is now in full swing. Macomb won the 17-team Peoria Notre Dame Invitational at Kellogg Golf Course on Monday.

Former state champs Allison Pacocha of Eureka and Dani Grace Schrock of Pontiac shared medalist honors with 35’s at the Pontiac Girls Golf Triangular. Pontiac won the nine-hole team competition.

Enjoy the highlights.