PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Medalist Mackenzie Howard shot a 78 and Ella Coulter added an 80 to lead Notre Dame to the Metamora Girls Golf Classic title at Metamora Fields on Wednesday.

Notre Dame’s score of 336 was 20 strokes better than runner-up Metamora, which won a fifth-player score tiebreaker with Dunlap which also shot a 356.

Metamora was led by Madi Kerns’ 86. Dunlap’s O’livia Ghidina shot an 85 to finish third.

In boys golf, Judah Christian’s Caleb McCullough shot a 73 to earn medalist honors at the Bloomington-Mia Memorial Golf Classic at The Den at Fox Creek.

Normal West’s Jack Wetzel shot a 75 to tie for second. Wheaton Warrenville South was the team champ.

Central Catholic finished third and Washington fourth.