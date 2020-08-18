Prep Sports Recap for Aug. 17, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Defending class 1A state champion Allison Pacocha shot a nine-hole score of 33 to open the season and lead Eureka to a win in a triangular meet at Kaufman Park on Monday.

Pacocha was paired with 2018 state champ Dani Grace Schrock of Pontiac, who shot a 39. Eureka’s score of 186 was four shots better than Pontiac and 23 better than Fieldcrest.

In boys golf, Macomb’s Braeden Duncan was the medalist at the Peoria Notre Dame Invitational. His 71 led his team to a title, four shots ahead of Normal U-High.

U-High’s Rece Tenison, Peoria Christian’s Quinn Cox and Jack Hammerton of Richwoods carded 72’s. Macomb (295), U-High (299) and Dunlap (312) were the top three teams.