Prep Sports Recap for Aug. 18, 2020

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — There won’t be a 64-team State Farm Classic in Bloomington-Normal this year.

One of the biggest thigh school basketball tournaments in the nation is canceled due to COVID-19. This annual December holiday tournament would have turned 43 this year.

In high school golf, Macomb’s Braeden Duncan (71) and Conner Hamm (72) finished 1-2 to lead the Bombers to the title the of the Redbird-Raider Classic at Weibring Golf Course Tuesday. Macomb beat East Peoria in a scorecard playoff to win the championship as the school fired identical scores of 304.

The tiebreaker was the score of each team’s fifth golfer.

East Peoria was led by Dakota Watson (73) and Austin Siegrist (74). Bloomington’s TJ Barger shot a 70 but was disqualified for turning in an incorrect scorecard.