PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — High school football teams tuned up for season openers with intrasquad scrimmages on Friday night.

Season openers around the area are Aug. 25.

Our nightly “Boot Camp” report made stops at Manual, Elmwood, and LVC.

Prep soccer season starts next week and there may not be a better season opener in the state than the one in Peoria on Monday night. Defending class 2A state champ Peoria Notre Dame hosts defending class 1A state champ Quincy Notre Dame at 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball matches also start on Monday. IVC hopes it can march back to state, where it made its first appearance in 2022.

Enjoy the video.