PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Carter Stevenson shot a 74 to lead Pekin to the title of the Limestone Golf Invitational at Prairie Vista on Monday.

Stevenson and U-High’s Parker Newton shared the best round of the day with Newton winning a playoff for medalist honors. Peoria Notre Dame was runner-up, eight shots behind Pekin.

U-High, Washington and Central Catholic won seaosn-opening volleyball matches on Monday.

Enjoy the highlights.