PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton scored two goals in the first ten minutes of its match with United Township and won its season opener, 2-1.

Riley Lennington and Andrew McLauchlan scored the goals for the Potters.

In volleyball: Metamora, Morton, IVC and Eureka were among the winners on Tuesday.

In other high school news, the Illinois High School Association board approved the experimental use of shot clocks in girls and boys basketball for the 2022-23 season. Schools can use them for regular season tournaments and shootouts but must apply for approval from the IHSA.

In a statement, Executive Director Craig Anderson said the IHSA wants to gather feedback on how the shot clocks impact “game play, game management and school finances.”

The statement also indicated IHSA conducted a survey with member schools and they “weren’t ready to implement the shot clock in basketball at this juncture,” according to Anderson.

“We look forward to working with our schools to pilot usage of the shot clock in some tournaments and shootouts this winter,” Anderson said. “We will release information to our schools on how to apply the use of the shot clock in their (events) in mid-September.”