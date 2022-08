PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Mitch Coughlon scored three times in the first 15 minutes and became Washington’s career scoring leader in the Panthers 10-0 win in high school soccer on Thursday.

Morton got two second half goals and beat U-High, 2-0. Dunlap and Normal Community played to a 1-1 draw.

Also, Normal West was a straight sets winner over Morton in volleyball.



Enjoy the highlights.