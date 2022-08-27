PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Peoria Notre Dame football won in a barnburner 40-38 game against Peoria Manual. Jeremiah Wallace finished with multiple touchdowns. James Ament also had a 30-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Manual’s London Toliver threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Carrion Farrell to cut a 14-point defecit down to one possession. They fell behind 27-8 at half before storming back to make it 40-38.

In soccer, Peoria Notre Dame came out on top 2-0 at Morton.

At the Prairie Vista Course in the Central Catholic Saints Shootout, U-High finished with the team win, shooting 319.