PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WUZZ) — In an early-season battle of heavyweight volleyball teams, U-High beat defending class 1A state champion St. Thomas More in straight sets.

On their home floor, the Pioneers were 25-21, 26-24 winners.

Also, Morton outlast Tremont in three sets: 25-20, 20-25, 25-18.

At the Intercity soccer tournament, Normal West beat Bloomington, 8-1 and Normal Community edged Central Catholic, 1-0, in a weather-shortened contest.

Enjoy the highlights.