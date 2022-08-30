PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora beat host Normal West in a battle of central Illinois volleyball powers on Tuesday.

The Redbirds won, 25-22, 17-25 and 25-19 in a matchup of teams that made deep postseason runs last fall. Metamora, which advanced to the 2021 Elite 8, was led by Esma Frieden’s 22 kills.

West was led by Ellie Rink’s 18 kills.

Normal Community and Peoria Richwoods also won volleyball matches on Tuesday.

In soccer: Notre Dame got a late goal from Kayden Hudson to down Chatham Glenwood, 2-1. Washington, Dunlap and Morton won Mid-Illini Conference soccer openers.

Eureka’s Laurel Munson led the Hornet girls to the title at the Metamora Early Bird cross country meet at Black Partridge Park. Eureka also won the boys title but Elmwood’s Isaiah Hill was the individual champ.

Enjoy the highlights.