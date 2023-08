PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — After dropping the first set, Princeville rallied for a three-set win over visiting Brimfield on Wednesday.

U-High blanked Normal Community, 1-0, in soccer while Central Catholic and Bloomington played to a 1-1 draw.

Notre Dame’s weekend high school football game has been moved from Friday at 7 p.m. to Saturday at 11 a.m. due to a scheduling conflict, according to PND coach Pat Armstrong. The game will be played at Richwoods High School.