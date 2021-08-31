Prep Sports Recap for Aug. 31, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tuesday was a busy day of high school sports in central Illinois.

Notre Dame soccer had an impressive, 1-0 win in the rain at Chatham Glenwood. Dunlap, Washington, Morton and Metamora won Mid-Illini Conference openers.

Metamora improved to 6-0 in volleyball with a win over Olympia. Washington, Dunlap, Bloomington, Normal Community, U-High and Prairie Central were among the other winners.

Eureka’s Anna Perry and Elmwood-Brimfield’s Thomas Harmon were winners at the Metamora Cross Country Invitational at Black Partridge Park.

Enjoy the highlights.

