PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Kayden Hudson scored twice to lead visiting Notre Dame to a 4-0 win at Chatham Glenwood in a rematch of last year’s class 2A state soccer championship.

Normal Community and Normal West won games in the Intercity Soccer Tournament. Limestone, Normal West, U-High, and Eureka were among the volleyball winners on Thursday.

Led by Paige Fischer’s 75 and Adrian Allen’s 77, U-High won its girls golf invitational at Weibring Golf Course. Pekin finished second behind Minooka in The Challenge at The Den in boys golf.