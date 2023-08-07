PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — High school football is back.
Fall practice around the state started on Monday. Practice also began for other fall Illinois High School Association sports.
Prep football games in the area begin Aug. 25.
enjoy the video.
by: Kurt Pegler
