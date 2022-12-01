PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Sophomores Kaitlin Cassidy and Julia Mingus combined to score 32 points to lead visiting Notre Dame past Peoria High in a match-up of unbeaten girls basketball teams on Thursday.

Cassidy led the way with 17 points as the Irish (8-0) led by 16 at halftime and stretched the lead to 25 in the third quarter. Junior Aaliyah Guyton scored 28 for the Lions (6-1).

Elsewhere: Washington, Fieldcrest, Eureka, Lewistown, Illini Bluffs and Elmwood were among the other winners in girls basketball. U-HIgh beat Springfield Southeast in boys basketball.

Enjoy the highlights.