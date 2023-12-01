PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Round one goes to Manual.

How many more rounds will there be?

The Rams won at Notre Dame, 46-43, in a hotly contested boys basketball game Friday night. Each school has moved from class 3A to 2A this season and may be on a collision course to meet in the postseason.

Normal Community and Morton ran out to big leads and won to stay undefeated. The Ironmen won at Urbana, 72-41, and the Potters beat visiting Rantoul, 82-27.

Other boys basketball winners on Friday included Central Catholic, Illini Bluffs, Fieldcrest, Pontiac, Princeville, Stark County and North Fulton.

Girls basketball winners included Morton, Dunlap and Limestone.

Enjoy the highlights.