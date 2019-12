PEORIA, Ill. — On a night when Richwoods High School honored two of its legendary coaches, Notre Dame crashed the party.

The Irish ran out to a 21-2 lead and cruised to a 79-48 win over the host Knights in Big 12 boys basketball Wednesday.

Prior to the game, Richwoods honored former baseball coach Rick Snarr and former tennis coach Ron Eisele for their years of service to the high school. Each coached over 30 years at Richwoods.

Also, East Peoria beat Peoria Manual, 40-24 in girls basketball.