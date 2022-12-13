PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Jacob Johnson hit a shot from half-court at the horn to lift visiting Notre Dame to a 58-55 win over Peoria High in boys basketball on Tuesday.

Johnson’s buzzer-beater came just seconds after Leshawn Stowers hit a three-pointer to tie the game with :06 remaining.

Other boys basketball winners Tuesday: Metamora, Washington, Morton, East Peoria, Eureka, Illini Bluffs, Peoria Heights, Tremont, Elmwood, El Paso-Gridley and Brimfield. The Brimfield win gave coach Scott Carlson his 500th career victory.

Girls basketball winners included Peoria High, Washington, Metamora, Dunlap, Morton, Illini Bluffs, and Dee-Mack.

Enjoy the highlights.