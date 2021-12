PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Brimfield played its first game as the state’s top-ranked team in the class 1A girls basketball rankings Thursday.

And Brimfield played the part of a No. 1 team with an 80-31 win over Annawan.

Metamora, Notre Dame, Normal Community, Normal West, Eureka, Fieldcrest and Illini Bluffs were among the other girls basketball winners Thursday.

Enjoy the highlights.