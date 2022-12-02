PEORIA, Ill (WMBD/WYZZ) — Manual made sure its new coach won his home opener.

The Rams beat Notre Dame, 47-29, in Marvin Jordan’s first home game as head coach. Jordan, a former Rams player and assistant, was named head coach this summer.

Normal West, Bloomington, Normal Community, Peoria High also won Big 12 openers on Friday. Other winners in boys basketball: Morton, Central Catholic, El Paso-Gridley, Lexington, Illini Bluffs, Princeville, Peoria Christian, North Fulton and Stark County.

Morton, Limestone, Dunlap and Brimfield won girls basketball games on Friday.

Enjoy the highlights.