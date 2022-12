PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Gerron Trapps scored 22 points to lead host Manual to a 71-62 win over crosstown rival Peoria on Tuesday night.

Metamora, Washington, Pekin, Illini Bluffs, Elmwood and Heyworth also won in boys basketball.

Washington beat Dunlap, 55-38, in a key game atop the Mid-Illini girls conference race. The Panthers now are the lone unbeaten team in the league.

Morton, Metamora and Peoria High also won girls basketball games on Tuesday.

Enjoy the highlights.