PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ-TV) — El Paso-Gridley senior Declan Duley fulfilled a dream on Wednesday.

He signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Illinois. He is ranked as one of the top high school punters in the nation.

Other area signees included Normal Community’s Chris Taylor and Metamora’s Ben Wallace with Illinois State. Olympia senior lineman Blaine Halley signed with Southern Illinois.

Boys basketball winners Wednesday included Peoria High, Morton and Lincoln.

Enjoy the highlights.