PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Some are prep basketball teams snuck in one final game before Christmas on Wednesday night.

Normal Community, Metamora and Richwoods were among the boys basketball winners. Normal Community, Metamora, Fieldcrest and Putnam County were among the girls winners.

With their win, the Metamora girls captured the Ottawa Christmas Tournament; Fieldcrest took the St. Bede Tournament title with its 17th straight win to open the season.