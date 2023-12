PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Emily Dana hit six three-pointers and scored 30 points as Peoria Heights beat Farmington, 78-19, in the opening round of the Lee Westerman Girls Basketball Tournament at Princeville High School on Tuesday.

Princeville, Elmwood and Midland also won girls basketball games at the tournament. Princeville, Peoria Heights, Henry-Senachwine and the Morton JV squad won boys at the 95th Princeville Holiday Tournament as well.

Enjoy the highlights.