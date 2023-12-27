PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament will have an interesting local quarterfinal match-up between state ranked teams on Thursday.

Morton, ranked #10 in class 3A, will face Notre Dame, ranked #7 in 2A, in the tournament quarters at Pekin High School. The Potters and Irish won their tournament openers in Pekin on Wednesday.

Pekin and Normal West are playing in other quarterfinal games at Hawkins Gymnasium on Thursday.

Normal Community, Tri-Valley, U-High, and El Paso-Gridley were among the boys winners at the opening day of the State Farm Classic. Washington, Bloomington, Morton, Richwoods and Olympia were among the girls winners at the State Farm Classic on Wednesday.

The Princeville Holiday Tournament title games are set for Thursday. Elmwood and Princeville will play for the Lee Westerman girls tourney title; Princeville and the Morton JV team will play for the 95th Princeville boys tourney championship.

Peoria High and Dunlap each won twice at the first day of the Manual girls basketball tournament.

Enjoy the highlights.