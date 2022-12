PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Midland and Elmwood are your first holiday tournament winners of the week.

Midland beat Elmwood, 39-29, to win the 94th Princeville Holiday Tournament on Wednesday night. Earlier in the day at Princeville, the Elmwood girls beat Tremont, 53-28, to win the Lee Westerman Girls Holiday Tournament.

Enjoy the highlights from a busy night of holiday hoops.