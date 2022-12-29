PEORIA, Ill (WMBD/WYZZ) — Three area girls basketball holiday tournaments will feature all-area match-ups in their Friday championships.

Normal Community got a basket at the buzzer from Rayna Powers to beat Mundelein Carmel, 36-34, to advance to the large school title game. The Iron will face Washington, a 54-25 winner over Chicago Hyde park in the other semifinal.

Peoria High and Peoria Notre Dame will meet in the Manual Girls Holiday Tournament championship after both won Thursday semifinals. And Heart of Illinois Conference rivals Eureka and Fieldcrest will play for the title at the St. Bede Holiday Classic on Friday.

Elsewhere, Prairie Central and East Peoria will clash in the title game of the Williamsville Holiday Tournament on Friday after both won semifinal games Thursday.

Enjoy the highlights from the Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament, the State Farm Classic, the Williamsville Holiday Tournament and the Manual Holiday Tourney.