PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora will play for the Jack Tosh Holiday Tournament title in Elmhurst on Saturday after winning its semifinal game, 44-38, over Downers Grove North on Friday.

Morton took third at the Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament with a 62-58 win over East St. Louis.

Normal Community and El Paso-Gridley won semifinal games at the State Farm Classic and will play in separate title games Saturday. Lexington beat Serena, 51-34, for the title at the Ottawa Holiday Tournament.

Illini Bluffs and Farmington lost quarterfinal games at the Macomb Holiday Tournament. And Prairie Central was beaten in the semifinals of the Williamsville Holiday Tournament.

In girls basketball, Morton will play Normal Community for the State Farm championship in the large school division. The Potters and Lady Iron won semifinal games Friday.

Lincoln beat Peoria High, 57-25, for the title at the Manual Holiday Tournament. Peoria High all-state player Aaliyah Guyton left the game with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter.