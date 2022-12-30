PEORIA, Ill (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal Community won its 15th straight girls basketball game and grabbed a tournament title in the process.

The Iron (15-0) beat Washington for the second time this season, 47-32, to capture the title of the large school bracket at the State Farm Classic Friday at Shirk Center.

Peoria High got a tying three-pointer from Aaliyah Guyton as time expired then handed Notre dame its first loss of the season. The Lions beat the Irish, 61-54, in overtime to win the Manual Girls Holiday Tournament championship.

Fieldcrest improved to 16-0 by beating Eureka 61-28 for the championship of the St. Bede Academy Lady Bruin Classic.

In boys basketball, Prairie Central beat East Peoria, 55-34, to win the title at the Williamsville Holiday Tournament.

And Eureka won the title at the Macomb Holiday Tournament with a 48-44 victory over Illini Bluffs. The Hornets repeat as tournament champions.

Enjoy the highlights.