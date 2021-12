PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Manual got 21 points from Idius Robertson and 16 from Justin Page to beat host Richwoods 76-71 in the Knights’ home opener on Wednesday.

Richwoods senior Jamauri Winfrey scored 31 points in the loss.

Knoxville’s David Hise scored 28 points to lead the Blue Bullets to a 57-41 win at Elmwood. Knoxville improves to 6-0.

Enjoy the highlights.