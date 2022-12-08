PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Ellie Cahill scored 27 points to lead Eureka past visiting Dee-Mack, 52-49, in a Heart of Illinois Conference girls basketball game on hursday.

Addi Swadinsky scored 28 for Dee-Mack in the loss.

Other girls basketball winners: Metamora, Canton, Richwoods, Elmwood, Illini Bluffs and LeRoy. Tremont beat IVC, 84-49, in boys basketball.

IVC senior David Russell signed his National Letter of Intent with the University of Northern Iowa track team.

Enjoy the highlights.