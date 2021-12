PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — State ranked girls basketball teams won games around central Illinois Thursday.

Peoria High, Notre Dame, Metamora, Eureka and Havana, all state ranked, won their games. Olympia, Fieldcrest, and IVC were among the other winners in girls basketball Thursday.

The Richwoods boys won the City Swim Meet at Central Park Pool.

Enjoy the highlights.