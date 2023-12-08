PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Gus Rugaard scored 16 points to lead Morton past visiting Metamora, 51-44, in an early-season showdown in the Mid-Illini Conference on Friday.

Morton (7-1) improves to 2-0 in the conference. Metamora, the defending class 3A state champion, slips to 3-3 overall, 1-1 in the league.

Other boys basketball winners on Friday included Normal Community, Richwoods, Washington, Dunlap, East Peoria, U-High in big school games. El Paso-Gridley, Peoria Christian, Dee-Mack, Fieldcrest, Illini Bluffs, Brimfield, North Fulton, Peoria Heights and Stark County.

Enjoy the highlights.