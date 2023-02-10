PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Mason Funk scored 21 points lead U-High to a 63-31 win over visiting Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, ending the Cyclones’ 36-game conference winning streak in a game between state-ranked teams on Friday.

And Metamora won its first game as the state’s No. 1 ranked team in class 3A, a 60-50 decision at East Peoria.

Other winners Friday: Washington, Dunlap, Pekin, Richwoods, Manual, Peoria High, Notre Dame, Eureka, Tremont, Illini Bluffs, Peoria Christian, Prairie Central, Brimfield, El Paso-Gridley and Elmwood.

Enjoy the highlights.